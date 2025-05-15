EU puts itself in economic hell with false Russia threat narrative — MFA

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The EU has put itself in economic misery by creating the false narrative that Russia is a threat to the continent, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"The EU invents this so-called Russian threat because spreading this narrative distracts the attention of their citizens from the disastrous situation in their own economies," she noted.

"And where does this disastrous situation come from? First and foremost, from anti-Russian sanctions, for which they received retaliatory measures — plus the loss of a resource base they themselves cut off, despite the obvious benefits and reliability of supplies from Russia," she added.

The diplomat pointed to what she called constant manipulation by European officials in the economic sphere, as well as the ongoing politicization of economic issues, all for their own selfish benefit.

"Their actions may seem connected, but there is no logic in them. Either your economy operates by market principles, or you reap what you sow with your illegitimate sanctions," she said.

Touching on EU countries unlawfully using income from Russian sovereign assets to finance the Kiev regime and further fuel the Ukrainian conflict, Zakharova pointed out that "theft for them is the norm, legitimized over decades and even centuries."

"But what is particularly shameful is that they do not selflessly transfer money to help Ukraine. Under the guise of allocating funds allegedly for the development of Ukraine, this country is being driven into debt, its resources are being plundered and the state, or rather what is left of it, is being pushed into servitude," the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman stressed.