MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. NATO officials' hysterical statements suggest that the West is simply frightened by the arrival of the Russian delegation in Istanbul for talks on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the media.

"We observe a wave of hysteria emanating from NATO foreign ministers and Brussels officials," Zakharova stated. "I read these alarmist remarks almost every five minutes - each more unbelievable than the last. It’s as if they’re simply afraid that seasoned professionals have arrived, prepared to discuss all issues: international law, the situation on the ground, and aspects of military operations. Well, they’re welcome to the conversation - it's all on the menu."

According to Zakharova, all delegates have demonstrated their highest level of professionalism through years of dedicated work, and their names are recognized worldwide. "It seems that NATO members are simply frightened," she remarked. "I observe statements from the French Foreign Ministry, the German Foreign Ministry, and the NATO Secretary-General, and I see nothing but a kind of abracadabra."

"Qualified professionals have arrived and are prepared to engage. Mr. Vladimir Medinsky continues to provide regular updates. It’s high time for the West to cease this hysteria, regain composure, and bring their puppets in Kiev to the negotiating table - something they've been discussing for weeks," Zakharova concluded.

On May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow proposes the Ukrainian authorities resume direct talks in Istanbul without preconditions on May 15, a meeting they previously interrupted in 2022. The day before, Putin approved the composition of the Russian delegation and experts for negotiations with Kiev, led by Medinsky. The Russian delegation has been waiting in Istanbul since morning for their Ukrainian counterparts, who, as of now, have failed to appear, the Kremlin noted.