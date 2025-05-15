Russian Presidential Aide Medinsky’s authority on a par with Witkoff’s — envoy

BISHKEK, May 15. /TASS/. Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who is heading the Russian delegation at today’s Istanbul talks, can be viewed as Russia’s version of US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff in terms of authority, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large in charge of overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes, said at a briefing in Bishkek, commenting on the level of the Russian delegation.

"Witkoff and Vladimir Medinsky are officials of roughly equal authority. That is, Trump is sending a person authorized to handle this process, and Vladimir Medinsky has been vested with the same authority and directives but, naturally, ones that align with Russia’s policy. He will represent Russia’s interests at the Istanbul venue and carry out the directives issued by the president," he said.

The makeup of the Russian delegation for the Istanbul talks was determined earlier. As in 2022, the delegation is led by Medinsky. The Russian team of negotiators also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

On May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is proposing to the Kiev regime to resume the talks it interrupted in 2022 directly and without any preconditions on May 15 in Istanbul in order to remove the conflict’s root causes and potentially achieve a ceasefire. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova later said that the venue that was chosen is significant: the talks are resuming where they were interrupted at the insistence of the United Kingdom, which pressured the Kiev regime to break off negotiations three years ago.