BISHKEK, May 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian delegation that arrived in Turkey for talks with Russia on the Ukraine conflict settlement has no experience negotiating serious political deals, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said at a news briefing in Bishkek on Thursday.

"I see no politicians, diplomats or negotiators in the Ukrainian delegation who have previous experience in settling political issues," he said.

Miroshnik added that some of the Ukrainian delegates in Istanbul have a rather "questionable background."

"At the end of the day, this is Ukraine's choice. The composition [of the Ukrainian delegation] is rather strange, but it apparently reflects Ukraine’s ideology," the Russian diplomat stated.

"Among the delegates are [Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem] Umerov, a Crimean Tatar with radical views… who supports continuing the war… There is another person - the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, who took responsibility for the bombing of the Crimean bridge and a number of terrorist acts… His last name is Malyuk [Vasily]," Miroshnik said.

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin in the early hours of May 11, Putin urged Kiev to resume direct talks suspended in 2022, without preconditions. The plan is to start dialogue in Istanbul on May 15. Putin also recalled that Russia had declared multiple ceasefires that Kiev consistently broke, including a recent truce during the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Vladimir Zelensky, in turn, announced plans to travel to Istanbul on Thursday, following US President Donald Trump's call on Ukraine to immediately accept Putin’s offer for talks. Prior to that, Zelensky had insisted that a 30-day ceasefire should precede any negotiations with Moscow.

The Russian delegation at the negotiations in Istanbul is led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky. The Russian team of negotiators also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.