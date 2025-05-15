Lavrov calls Zelensky "nothing man" for demanding Putin come to Istanbul

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has sharply criticized Vladimir Zelensky, dismissing him as a "nothing man" in response to Zelensky’s demand for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s personal presence at upcoming talks in Istanbul on Ukraine.

"First, Zelensky made some statements demanding that Putin attend in person. A nothing man. It’s clear to everyone - except perhaps to him and those pulling his strings," Lavrov remarked during a meeting of the Diplomatic Club titled "Culture without Borders: The Role and Development of Cultural Diplomacy."

In the early hours of May 11, President Putin announced Moscow’s proposal for Ukraine to resume direct negotiations without preconditions, scheduled for May 15 in Istanbul. The aim is to address the underlying causes of the conflict and potentially reach a ceasefire. Zelensky responded by expressing his intention to travel to Istanbul on Thursday. His announcement followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s urging for Ukraine to accept Russia’s proposed meeting without delay.

On May 14, Putin approved the list of Russian officials to participate in the Istanbul talks, led by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to the Russian leader. The delegation also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.