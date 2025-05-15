Commanders in special op zone briefed Putin on frontline developments, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Battlegroup commanders of Russian units in the special military operation zone have taken part in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to report on the frontline developments, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"They attended in order to report on the situation on various axes on the line of combat engagement," the Kremlin official said, replying to a journalist’s question on the matter.

On Wednesday night, Putin held a meeting on preparing for upcoming talks with the Ukrainian side in Istanbul. The meeting, in addition to members of Russia’s negotiating group, appointed by the Russian head of state, was also attended by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Viktor Zolotov, the chief of Russia’s National Guard Service, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, and Director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov. The meeting was also attended by all battlegroup commanders in the zone of the special military operation.

Putin proposed to Kiev to hold a meeting on May 15. According to Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, it will resume the talks between Moscow and Kiev interrupted in the spring of 2022 which were undermined by then UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.