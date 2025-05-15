Torskoye community liberated by Russian troops in DPR was Kiev’s fortified area — expert

LUGANSK, May 15. /TASS/. The Torskoye community liberated by Russian troops in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was the Ukrainian army’s stronghold equipped over a period of about 10 years to ensure reliable defense, military expert Vitaly Kiselev told TASS on Thursday.

"Torskoye is a complex sector and the enemy had for long stayed and entrenched there. They made very deep dugouts of up to four or even five meters down. It was very difficult to dislodge the enemy. There were largely heights there and the enemy held more advantageous lines for defense there. Moreover, they had been preparing there since 2015," the military expert said.

The liberation of some settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours will enable Russian troops to subsequently enter operational space in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region, he explained.

"We will advance much faster there as the enemy will have no advantageous terrain there," the expert stressed.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on May 15 that Russian troops had liberated the settlements of Torskoye and Novoaleksandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.