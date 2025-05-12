MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Polish Foreign Minster Radoslaw Sikorski decided to shut down the Russian Consulate General in Krakow.

The decision comes after what Sikorski called a sabotage attack on the Marywilska 44 shopping center, allegedly directed by Russian special services, he explained in a post on X.

Commenting on a leak of classified files at the Pentagon last month, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "everybody tends to blame everything on Russia always," a trend he criticized as widespread.

In October 2024, Poland’s top diplomat decided to close the Russian Consulate General in Poznan, citing an alleged attempt by Russia to set fire to a plant factory in Wroclaw. in response, the Russian Foreign Ministry shut down the Polish Consulate in St. Petersburg.