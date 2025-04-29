Lavrov says sure BRICS expansion process will soon continue

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that he is convinced that BRICS will continue expanding.

"Last year, when a meeting in Kazan was held, when we welcomed a number of new members, it was decided to take a brief pause concerning further expansion so that we could adjust BRICS’ work to make it easier for it to smoothly proceed to a new state. The common opinion is that interests of many countries were taken into account and there is understanding that the partner countries will be priority candidates for full-fledged membership. I have no doubt that the expansion process will soon continue," he said after a BRICS ministerial meeting.

"We decided to see how this expansion will proceed," Lavrov noted. "The more members we have the more time we will need to adapt to this situation. More efforts will be needed to reach consensus."

Established in 2006, the BRIC group was made up of Brazil, Russia, India and China. In 2011, South Africa joined the group, adding the "S" to the acronym. Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia joined the association as full-fledged members from January 1, 2024. Indonesia joined it on January 6, 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan were granted the status of partner countries on January 1, 2025, and Nigeria was added to the list of partner countries on January 17.

Brazil took over the BRICS’ year-long presidency on January 1, 2025.