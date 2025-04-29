MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky, who has been so brazen as to brag about the murder of Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, Deputy head of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, will "meet the most tragic end" himself, said Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council.

"When the leader of a country – even one as peculiar as Ukraine, and such a pathological character as this man [Zelensky] – brags about such things, it means only one thing – that eventually he too will meet the most tragic end," Medvedev said, answering questions from participants of the marathon "Knowledge. The first ones."

Moskalik was killed on April 25 in a car explosion in Balashikha, Moscow Region.

Ignat Kuzin was arrested for the murder the next day. Kuzin has a residence permit in Ukraine and was recruited by Ukraine’s Security Service. He was charged with committing crimes under Articles 205, 222.1, 223.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (terrorist act, illegal trafficking and manufacture of explosives and explosive devices). He fully admitted his guilt and said that he was promised payment of $18,000 for carrying out the terrorist attack.