Medvedev proposes holding Nuremberg trials 2.0 after Ukrainian conflict ends

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has proposed holding a tribunal after the end of the conflict in Ukraine a la the Nuremberg trials after World War II.

"After the end of hostilities in Ukraine and the creation of conditions for a long-term peace, we need to create an international tribunal, a kind of Nuremberg 2.0, which will provide a legal assessment of the actions of all those involved in the Kiev regime – sponsors, ideologues, instigators," Medvedev said during a lecture at the marathon "Knowledge. The first ones."

He believes that the international Criminal Court will not be able to cope with this role – "a strange, essentially degenerate international structure that in recent years has finally confessed its bias and even impotence."

"The international community needs to create a new structure, an alternative to The Hague Court, and its jurisdiction should be extended to the crimes of genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, as well as acts of terrorism. International cooperation within this body will make it possible to prevent such crimes," he believes.

In his opinion, if Russia’s potential partners are not interested in this, it can use its national courts for this purpose. "This was the case after the Great Patriotic War, when in the course of more than two dozen open trials in 43, 44, and up to 49, the facts of the brutal crimes of the Nazis were revealed and harsh sentences were handed down to the perpetrators," Medvedev added.