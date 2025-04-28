MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russia is nearing the successful completion of its special military operation, Russian presidential aide and Marine Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev told TASS.

"In anticipation of the anniversary of victory, we bow our heads before the heroes of the Great Patriotic War (of 1941-1945, or the Eastern Front during WWII where the former Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany - TASS) who demonstrated their best personal qualities to defend their motherland, defeat Nazism and bring peace. Their courage is an example for all generations. Today, participants in the special military operation, like their grandfathers and grand grandfathers, are selflessly fighting to exterminate the inhumane ideology of Nazism. The contours of our victory are already clearly visible," he said.

He noted that today, like during World War II, humankind is faced with a choice: another bloodshed or a fair world order where every country has the right to sovereignty and security.