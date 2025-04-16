Emir of Qatar to discuss Syria, Gaza, Ukraine in Moscow — minister of state

DOHA, April 16. /TASS/. Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani intends to address the situation in Syria, the Gaza Strip, and Ukraine during his visit to Moscow, Minister of State in the Qatari Foreign Ministry Mohammed al-Khulaifi told TASS.

"Of course, the talks will cover a number of prominent regional and international issues, such as the situation in the Gaza Strip, developments in Syria, and the crisis between Russia and Ukraine," he said.

Al-Khulaifi said that Russia and Qatar "have closely cooperated to find joint solutions to regional and international issues."

The agenda of the negotiations also include "economic issues related to strengthening cooperation in various fields," he added. According to the minister, Doha sees "numerous opportunities to enhance Qatari-Russian relations."

On February 26, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov conveyed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Emir of Qatar and said that Russia was waiting for the emir's visit.

In response to Lavrov's remarks, the emir said he intends to visit Russia on April 17. The Kremlin said on March 21 that the leaders held a telephone conversation to discuss the development of cooperation between Russia and Qatar, agree on measures to increase investment ties, and address the situation in Syria and the Gaza Strip.

The full text of the interview is available on the TASS website: https://tass.com/world/1944257.