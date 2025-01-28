MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The "close ties" between the West and Kiev threaten not only Russia’s security but also the security of all countries cooperating with it, Russian Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev stated in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"The close ties between the West and Kiev clearly pose a range of security threats not only to our state but also to other countries that are interested in economic cooperation with Russia," he said.

Patrushev noted that the targeted destruction of civilian infrastructure, the triggering of an environmental catastrophe, and attempts to inflict economic damage on Russia and its foreign partners "have become common practices of the terrorist Kiev regime."

Commenting on the mid-January attempted attack on TurkStream, the presidential aide noted that a month earlier, "the former head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, who is controlled by Washington and London, revealed his patrons' plans to blow up not only the Nord Stream gas pipelines but also TurkStream, which runs along the Black Sea bed."

On January 11, Kiev attacked the Russkaya Compressor Station in the Krasnodar Region with nine fixed-wing UAVs in an attempt to cut off gas supplies to Europe. However, the facility is still supplying gas to the pipeline in normal mode.