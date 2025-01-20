Putin asks Lavrov to work on release of Russian national from Hamas captivity

NOVO-OGARYOVO, January 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other permanent members of the Russian Security Council to continue working on the release of the remaining Russian national from Hamas captivity.

"There is one more person with Russian citizenship among the hostages still held [by Hamas]. I would like to ask you, both through the foreign ministry and other agencies, to address this matter, not to forget it and do everything you can to have our citizen released," he said at a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

"We are working on that," Lavrov replied in response.