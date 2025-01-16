US looking to gain strategic advantage over China with Greenland takeover — expert

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The possible takeover of Greenland will open up access to rare-earth metals for the US, which will weaken China's positions and boost competition in the Arctic, Yevgeny Mikhailenko, the dean of the Department of Urban and Regional Development of the National Research University Higher School of Economics has told TASS.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said after a telephone conversation with the US President-elect on January 15 that Donald Trump had not given up his claims to the territory of Greenland and continued to threaten Denmark with a trade war. On January 7, Trump said Greenland should be part of the United States for national security reasons.

"Apart from oil and gas, Greenland contains deposits of rare earth metals, which play an important role in the technological development of nations. Rare earth metals are crucial to the creation of innovative technologies, which will make it possible to make the transition to the sixth technological order. Today, the world's leading powers are on the threshold of this transition," Mikhailenko said.

Technology innovation, he explained, is the driving force behind both national and global economies and determines the place of countries in the world.

"It is not by chance that huge investment is being made today in nanotechnology, robotics, and artificial intelligence," the expert noted. "Now China dominates the rare earth metals market. Among other things, it is trying to buy up mining licenses in Greenland. In the meantime, the United States is short on these strategically important elements," he added.

The expert said that in case of Greenland’s takeover the US, on the one hand, will obtain rare earth elements necessary for technological development, and on the other hand, deprive China of the possibility of mining on this island. "Access to Greenland's rare earth metals will allow the US to get additional resources for transition to a new technological order, which, presumably, will form a completely new economic model," Mikhailenko explained.

"In case the US has legitimate rights to Greenland, competition in the Arctic will intensify, while the positions of our friend China will weaken. For Russia, the expansion of the US presence in the Arctic is undesirable, as the Arctic zone is of significant strategic importance to our country," the expert concluded.