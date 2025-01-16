Russian air defenses shoot down targets over Belgorod, surrounding area — governor

BELGOROD, January 16. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down several aerial targets over Belgorod and the surrounding area, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Our air defense system was engaged over Belgorod and the Belgorod District. Aerial targets were shot down. Tentatively, one civilian suffered injuries. The man with shrapnel wounds to the head and forearm is being taken by an ambulance crew from the village of Belovskoye in the Belgorod District to the regional clinical hospital," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, a missile attack alert had been issued in the region.