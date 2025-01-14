Relations between Russia and Armenia are not easy at this stage — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian-Armenian relations are not easy at this stage, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference on the results of domestic diplomacy in 2024.

"As for current relations [between Moscow and Yerevan], they are not easy at the official level," Lavrov pointed out.

Armenian officials have repeatedly criticized Russia in recent years. In particular, Yerevan froze its participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization and canceled the presence of Russian border guards at the capital's airport, which had been effective since 1992. Following the latest meeting between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in early October last year in Moscow Armenia announced that Russian border guards would leave the checkpoint on the border with Iran.