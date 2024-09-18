Russian diplomat slams Lebanon explosions as monstrous terrorist attack

ST. PETERSBURG, September 18. /TASS/. The clients of the pager explosions in Lebanon must be identified and punished, this is a cynical terrorist attack, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"This is a monstrous act of terrorism. It is monstrous because it is cynical, because of its scale," the diplomat said on the sidelines of the IV Eurasian Women’s Forum.

"This certainly demands an investigation. The criminals and the clients behind them must be identified and punished," she pointed out.

On September 17, many pagers exploded practically simultaneously in several districts of Lebanon. According to the country’s Health Ministry, many people were injured and some died as a result of the incident. Hezbollah, Lebanon's Shiite military group, blamed Israel for the explosions and promised "a just response." According to one version, the incident was the result of a cyberattack, while another said that the pagers were brought into Lebanon this spring for Hezbollah supporters with explosives built in.