Russia condemns Israeli strikes on Syria, calls to stop provocations — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia strongly condemns Israel’s September 8 strikes on Syria and calls on the Jewish state to halt armed provocations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary.

The diplomat recalled that on September 8, the Israeli Air Force launched a series of strikes on facilities in Syria's Hama governorate. According to official figures, 18 people fell victim to the attack, another 37 suffered injuries. The strikes also caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure.

"We strongly condemn the actions taken by Israel, which are a blatant violation of Syria’s sovereignty and the core rules of international law. We once again urge Israel to cease its armed provocations against Syria and to abandon these irresponsible actions, which are fraught with uncontrolled destabilization of the situation in the Middle East," the commentary reads.

The diplomat added that Russia is confident that "this development will in no way contribute to strengthening Israel's security, as well as that of other states in the region." "It must be prevented, not provoked," Zakharova emphasized.