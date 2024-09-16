Syria’s Assad receives Sergey Shoigu in Damascus — Presidential Office

BEIRUT, September 16. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar Assad received Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu in Damascus, the Syrian Presidential Office said, adding that the sides discussed the perspectives of strengthening of the bilateral relations.

"The sides discussed matters related to international and regional security," the statement says.

According to the statement, "during the negotiations, both sides stated their wish for strengthening of the Syrian-Russian relations, which meets the interests of the two friendly states."

Last time, Sergey Shoigu traveled to Damascus with a working visit as the minister of defense in February, 2022.