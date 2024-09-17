Russia provides $40 mln aid to Armenia for implementing UN programs — embassy

YEREVAN, September 17. /TASS/. Russia provides financial support to Armenia for the implementation of several UN programs with a total budget of about $40 million, aimed both at supporting certain social groups of the population and various sectors of the country's economy, the statement of the Russian Embassy’s press service reads.

According to the statement, Russia finances projects worth $9.7 million through the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). Since 2020, Russia has been implementing a $3-million project ‘Strengthening the Service Sector for Equitable Participation and Inclusive Development in Armenia’ through the United Nations Development Program Children's Fund. It is aimed at improving the efficiency of basic services for people with disabilities.

"Since 2010, the UN World Food Program (WFP) has been successfully implementing the Development of Sustainable School Feeding project aimed at creating a mechanism for providing hot meals in secondary schools and gradually transferring it to the balance of the Armenian government. The budget of the project is more than $25 million," the Russian embassy said.

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) also implements the program ‘Improving Competitiveness of Export-Oriented Industries in Armenia through Modernization and Market Access’. The amount of funding for the third phase of the project from January 2020 to January 2024 is $2.2 million.