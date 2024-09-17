Seven people injured in September 16 shelling of Belgorod region remain in hospitals

BELGOROD, September 17. /TASS/. Seven people who were injured as a result of the morning attack of the Ukrainian armed Forces on Belgorod and the Belgorod region on Monday, remain in hospitals, the region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on Telegram.

"Yesterday, during the morning shelling in Belgorod, 10 civilians were injured, seven of them are in the hospital, two people are in intensive care. The injury of the woman is particularly alarming. She was wounded in both legs and an arm. We are all praying for her recovery, for the recovery of all those who were wounded," he wrote.

Earlier, Gladkov reported that in Belgorod, as a result of the attack, 96 apartments in 40 apartment buildings, 11 private houses, as well as 66 cars, non-residential premises and five retail facilities were damaged. In the Belgorod district, 33 apartments in four apartment buildings, 15 private houses, eight outbuildings, 48 cars, 4 retail facilities and glazing in a church were damaged.