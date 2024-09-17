Russia awaits signals from South Korea to normalize relations, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Moscow is waiting for signals from Seoul regarding efforts to normalize bilateral relations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS.

"We are expecting some signals from South Korea. Unfortunately, Seoul has so far preferred to communicate with us using sanctions," the senior Russian diplomat said when asked a relevant question.

"Nevertheless, we view that country as a major participant in the Korean settlement process. Therefore, our partners in Seoul should once again think of how they can improve relations with Russia," Rudenko added.