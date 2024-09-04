Putin proposes one-on-one meeting with Xi at BRICS summit

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in private during the October BRICS Summit in Kazan.

"As we agreed on earlier, we are waiting for Mr. Xi Jinping, the President of the People's Republic of China, at the BRICS summit. I propose to hold a bilateral working meeting as well," the Russian leader said at a meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng.

Putin pointed out that October will mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. "This is an event that has greatly impacted our bilateral relations, the formation of modern China and the construction of intergovernmental relations," he stated.

The BRICS summit is scheduled for October 22-24.

Han Zheng is leading the Chinese delegation to the Eastern Economic Forum. "I remember very well how we recently worked together in Harbin. I want to thank you for your sincere efforts to fulfill the assignment of the Chinese president to accompany our delegation and for your active participation in this joint work," the Russian leader told the Chinese vice president. Putin visited Harbin this May.

The forum

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential."

The EEF is one of the largest international conferences in Russia. It has been held in the Primorsky Region’s Russky Island in Vladivostok since 2015. The Forum is the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who decreed that the event be held annually.

The forum's objectives and goals include promoting the accelerated growth of Russia’s Far East region; assessing its potential for exports; expanding international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region; showcasing the investment appeal of the region, its steadily progressing territories, and the Vladivostok free port.

