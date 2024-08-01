MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The most difficult situation for Ukrainian troops has remained in the Pokrovsk area on the Kiev-controlled territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Thursday.

"The Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest spot," Ukraine’s General Staff said on its Telegram channel.

Defense circles told TASS in late June that Russian troops had gained a strategic frontier near railways after liberating the settlement of Progress in the Pokrovsk direction and maximally restrained the Ukrainian army’s logistics. Some commanders of Ukraine’s 59th motorized infantry brigade fighting in that frontline area were disciplined after reports on social media that the Ukrainian military command’s orders resulted in heavy casualties.