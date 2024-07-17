Russian troops wipe out Ukrainian missile/artillery armament depot over past day

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian missile/artillery armament depot over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a missile/artillery armament depot," the ministry said in a statement.

During the last 24-hour period, Russian troops struck Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 136 areas, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup North strikes three Ukrainian army brigades over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry, 107th and 113th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Veterinarnoye and Krugloye in the Kharkov Region. They repulsed a counterattack by a formation of the Ukrainian army’s 92nd assault brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 170 personnel, two pickup trucks, a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer, a 152mm Akatsiya motorized artillery system, two 152mm D-20 howitzers, a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station and two Anklav electronic warfare systems, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 650 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West improved its frontline positions and inflicted roughly 650 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup West units "inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 44th, 115th and 116th mechanized and 1st National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Sinkovka and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region, Stelmakhovka and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic. In addition, they repulsed a counterattack by an assault group of the 110th territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 650 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and 12 motor vehicles. In addition, Russian troops destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it specified.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple launch rocket system, a Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery gun, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and an Anklav electronic warfare station, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 610 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 610 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units inflicted damage in active operations on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized and 5th assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka and Krasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army lost as many as 610 personnel, three armored combat vehicles and two motor vehicles," the ministry said.

In counterbattery fire, Russian forces destroyed a Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, a British-made 155mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery gun, two 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery systems, two British-made 155mm FH70 howitzers, two 152mm D-20 howitzers, two 152mm Msta-B howitzers and two 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center improves tactical position over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center improved its tactical position and inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 47th mechanized, 95th air assault and 109th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novosyolovka, Druzhba and Rozovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. During the last 24-hour period, they repelled a counterattack by formations of the Lyut assault brigade," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 325 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 325 casualties on the Ukrainian army and destroyed a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 325 personnel, a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and two 122mm D-30 howitzers," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East advances to better positions over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East advanced to better positions and inflicted roughly 125 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized and 21st National Guard brigades and 48th separate territorial defense assault battalion in areas near the settlements of Ugledar, Oktyabr and Makarovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army lost as many as 125 personnel," the ministry said.

Russian troops also destroyed ten motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a US-manufactured 105mm M119 artillery gun and a Nota electronic warfare station of the Ukrainian army, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr wipes out three Ukrainian ammo depots over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed three Ukrainian ammunition depots and a military equipment warehouse in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 141st infantry, 128th mountain assault, 112th and 121st territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Pyatikhatki and Zherebyanki in the Zaporozhye Region, Sadovoye and Mikhailovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 100 personnel, a tank, four motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, three US-manufactured 155mm M777 howitzers, a British-made 155mm FH70 howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and three Anklav electronic warfare stations, it specified.

During the last 24-hour period, Russian troops destroyed three ammunition depots and a military equipment warehouse of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses destroy 59 Ukrainian UAVs, Hammer smart bomb over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 59 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and a Hammer smart bomb over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, two US-made HIMARS rockets and 59 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 628 Ukrainian warplanes, 277 helicopters, 27,709 unmanned aerial vehicles, 552 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,602 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,379 multiple rocket launchers, 12,013 field artillery guns and mortars and 23,772 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.