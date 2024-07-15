Russian air defenses down Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet, 36 UAVs over past day

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet and 36 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 aircraft, 36 unmanned aerial vehicles and five rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North strikes four Ukrainian brigades in Kharkov area over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North repelled a Ukrainian army attack and inflicted casualties on four enemy brigades in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 92nd assault, 82nd air assault, 36th marine infantry and 13th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Liptsy, Tikhoye and Volchanskiye Khutora. In addition, they repelled an attack by two assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 71st jaeger brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 200 personnel, three tanks, two pickup trucks, two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, a US-manufactured 155mm M198 howitzer, a US-made AN/TPQ-64 counterbattery radar station and a Nota electronic warfare system, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West takes better positions over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West gained better positions and repulsed four Ukrainian army counterattacks in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 43rd mechanized, 4th tank and 1st National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Kovsharovka and Boguslavka in the Kharkov Region, Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Krasny Liman and Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed four counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 3rd assault and 4th National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 585 personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles and seven motor vehicles, it specified.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed two Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery systems, a Swedish-made 155mm Archer self-propelled artillery system, a British-made 105mm L119 howitzer, a US-made 105mm M119 howitzer and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare system, the ministry said.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed nine field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 540 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 540 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 24th mechanized and 10th mountain assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Viyemka and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic. During the last 24-hour period, they repelled three attacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 5th assault brigade. The enemy lost as many as 540 personnel, two HMMWV armored combat vehicles and four motor vehicles," the ministry said.

In counterbattery fire, Russian forces destroyed a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery gun, a British-made 155mm FH70 howitzer, three 152mm Msta-B howitzers, four 152mm D-20 howitzers, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, a US-made 105mm M119 howitzer, a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher and two Anklav electronic warfare stations, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center improves tactical position over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center improved its tactical position and inflicted casualties on six Ukrainian army brigades in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 31st, 47th and 110th mechanized, 68th infantry, 95th air assault and 129th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Dimitrov, Vesyoloye, Vozdvizhenka, Katerinovka, Timofeyevka, Zhelannoye and Dzerzhinsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, they repelled six counterattacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 41st and 151st mechanized, 95th air assault and 68th jaeger brigades and 425th separate assault battalion," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 340 personnel, three motor vehicles, a 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system and two 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East improves frontline positions over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East improved its frontline positions over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized, 58th motorized infantry, 108th and 128th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Nikolskoye and Makarovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 125 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, two British-made 155mm FH70 howitzers and a 152mm D-20 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr strikes two Ukrainian brigades over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted casualties on two Ukrainian army brigades in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the 35th marine infantry brigade and 124th territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Tokarevka, Ivanovka and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 110 personnel, six motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations, it specified.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army, equipment in 109 areas over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units and military hardware in 109 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck Ukrainian manpower and military equipment in 109 locations," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 628 Ukrainian warplanes, 277 helicopters, 27,622 unmanned aerial vehicles, 551 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,586 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,378 multiple rocket launchers, 11,916 field artillery guns and mortars and 23,710 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.