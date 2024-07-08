Russian, Iranian presidents reiterate readiness to continue cooperation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his newly elected Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian have reiterated their countries’ readiness to continue cooperation, the Kremlin press service said after their phone call.

"Both sides expressed satisfaction with the high level of Russian-Iranian good-neighborly elections and reiterated their readiness to make joint efforts to continue developing mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas," it said.

Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Russia wishes Iran every success under the new president and hopes to continue developing close allied ties with Tehran.

The second round of Iran’s snap presidential election following the death of Ebrahim Raisi in a plane crash was held on July 5. Masoud Pezeshkian, a moderate reformist and former health minister, won with 53.6% of the vote. Conservative Saeed Jalili garnered 44.3%.