Putin plans to discuss various economic topics with leaders of China and Turkey — Kremlin

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss various trade and economic issues during negotiations with the leaders of China and Turkey, Xi Jinping and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Various aspects of trade and economic cooperation will, of course, be discussed," the Kremlin spokesman said in response to a question about whether payment difficulties will be discussed at the negotiations with Turkey and China.

Peskov also noted that Russia and China maintain cooperation in all fields, including sensitive areas. "Our trade and economic relations with China are well-developed and our trade has reached a high level, exceeding $200 bln," he said.

"There are some issues but such a wide range [of relations] is impossible without problems," the Russian presidential spokesman noted. "However, we address all the issues quite successfully, maintaining dialogue. We work in numerous task forces and joint commissions, and this work will continue," he added. "That said, we maintain cooperation with China in all fields, including sensitive areas," Peskov said.

Commenting on a Bloomberg report that China and Russia are allegedly cooperating in developing military drones, Peskov said that "this is not the first report of this kind; there have been a lot of stories like this, not only from Bloomberg." "We don’t react to them," the Kremlin spokesman added.