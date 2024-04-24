Two killed in Ukrainian shelling of Kherson Region

GENICHESK, April 24. /TASS/. Two residents of the village of Abrikosovka in the Kherson Region were killed in a shelling attack by the Ukrainian armed forces, Governor Vladimir Saldo said on his Telegram channel.

"Ukrainian militants continue striking the Kherson Region’s left bank. In Abrikosovka, the Alyoshkinsky district, two people were killed, a private residential house was destroyed by a fire," he wrote.

Saldo added that on Tuesday evening the Ukrainian armed forces also struck a bus in Novaya Kakhovka using a UAV, injuring three people. "A 53-year-old man was taken to a hospital due to numerous injuries to his head. Two others received outpatient treatment," the governor specified.