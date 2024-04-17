Senior Russian diplomat rules out early resumption of JCPOA for Iran’s nuclear program

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The prospects for an early resumption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran’s nuclear program look dim, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"I don’t think the issue of fully resuming the JCPOA will be relevant in the near future," he noted.

Ryabkov stressed that the upcoming US presidential election wasn’t making the matter any more relevant. He pointed out that the Iran issue was often used in the US as a tool to settle domestic political scores.