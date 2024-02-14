British media’s vision of Ukrainian conflict evolves — Russian ambassador to London

LONDON, February 14. /TASS/. The British media is beginning to write in a new way about the situation in Ukraine and the prospects for the development of the conflict, Russia’s ambassador to London Andrey Kelin told TASS in a commentary, adding that British newspapers were not yet ready to recognize the fallacy of the West’s policy.

"There is a certain, albeit small, evolution in what the British media is writing now. Whereas before absolutely everything we said officially or in interviews was brushed off as deliberate lies and propaganda, now, under the pressure of hard facts concerning the deplorable state of [affairs] in Ukraine some changes have appeared," Kelin said. He remarked that the evolution "is still half-hearted" due to the lack of understanding of the West's future policy among columnists.

The ambassador pointed out that The Times, The Spectator, The Guardian and other British dailies recently posted articles describing the problems faced by the Ukrainian economy and the country's armed forces.

"However, the main thing there is missing in terms of conclusions," Kelin noted. "No one has so far dared say in the press that the hostilities must end because they are leading to Ukraine's defeat, and the further they go, the deeper and more serious this defeat will be. To say so would be tantamount to recognizing a monstrous, catastrophic mistake of the whole policy, conducted not only by the Ukrainian leadership, but also by Washington, London, Brussels … By all Western countries," Kelin said.

The Russian diplomat believes that Britain’s current prime minister, Rishi Sunak, will be pressing for the conflict to go on and on.

"Then, if, of course, he loses the elections (at the end of 2024 - TASS), he will simply throw this hot potato into Labor’s hands, while he himself will vanish into thin air, the way Boris Johnson did after starting this tragedy at the Americans' suggestion," Kelin pointed out.