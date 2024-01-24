Governor of Russia’s Belgorod Region departs for Korocha district in wake of incident

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The governor of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, has reported an incident in the Korocha municipal district, without elaborating.

"There is an emergency in the Korocha district. A team of investigators and Emergencies Ministry employees are currently working at the scene. I have rescheduled my business plans and departed for the district," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel as he promised to provide details later.

Earlier, air raid sirens went off in Belgorod and adjacent areas.