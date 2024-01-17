Russia, Central African Republic picking site for Moscow’s military base — Russian Embassy

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Moscow and the Central African Republic are selecting a location for a Russian military base, the Russian Embassy in the country told RBC.

"The issue of establishing a military base in the CAR is being discussed by the Defense Ministries of the two countries. Work is being done to choose a location for future deployment of Russian servicemen," the embassy said.

According to the embassy, there is no certainty yet about how many and when Russian troops will be deployed at the base.

Fidel Ngouandika, an advisor to the president of the Central African Republic, previously told the African Initiative news agency that the country is ready to host a Russian base.