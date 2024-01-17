Russia transfers 25,000 tons of wheat to Mali free of charge — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russia is going to continue helping African nations in need, as evidenced by the recent transfer of 25,000 metric tons of wheat to Mali free of charge, official spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

"On January 6, 25,000 metric tons of Russian wheat intended for transfer to the Republic of Mali as humanitarian aid were delivered by sea to the port of Conakry, the Republic of Guinea," the diplomat said. "This humanitarian cargo was formally transferred to authorized officials in Mali on January 9," Zakharova noted.

The delivery comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared at the second Russia-Africa summit in July 2023 that Russia would provide food support to certain African countries, she noted.

"Thus far, this is the fourth delivery of much-needed Russian goods to the population today on a free basis. In total, 50,000 metric tons of wheat and over 22,000 metric tons of fertilizers were transferred to Mali through the Russian Ministry of Emergencies on June 7, June 18, and December 6, 2023," the diplomat said.

"Russia is going to continue proactively helping African nations in overcoming acute socioeconomic problems, including by providing required humanitarian aid," Zakharova stressed.