Putin says work of his headquarters is opportunity for contact with people

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the work of his campaign headquarters is a unique opportunity for additional contact with people and collecting feedback.

"It is very good that you perceive this process [the work of the campaign headquarters and the work with people's proposals] in this way, because it is a unique opportunity for additional contact with people and getting feedback," Putin said, commenting on the words of the co-chair of the headquarters Maryana Lysenko that many concerned people who want to change something come and offer their ideas.

"It is necessary to use this process for the exchange of information between those who make decisions and those who wait for these decisions to be made," the Russian leader added.