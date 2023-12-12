Medvedev sees 'bloody show' in Ukraine continuing amid Kiev's new demands for aid

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has called Kiev's new demands for financial support from Washington the latest installment of the "bloody show."

He illustrated his idea with a picture showing Ukrainian and US presidents Vladimir Zelensky and Joe Biden - one as a stand-up comedian in a green sweater, the other expressively proclaiming something from the podium.

"The bloody show must go on. Ukraine needs $61 bln of the Americans," reads the caption to the AI-generated illustrations. Medvedev posted it on his X page (formerly Twitter). The caption is in English.