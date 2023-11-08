Putin has no plans to meet with Nazarbayev during his visit to Kazakhstan — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to meet with Kazakhstan's first president Nursultan Nazarbayev during his upcoming visit to Kazakhstan on November 9, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The president is unlikely to have time to visit Nazarbayev this time due to the busyness of the [visit] program," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He recalled that in Kazakhstan, Putin will hold bilateral talks with the country’s president Kasym-Jomart Tokayev, which will be followed by "thorough Russian-Kazakh negotiations." The talks will be followed by the signing of documents. "We will inform you about the package of these documents in due time tomorrow," the Kremlin spokesman added. Putin and Tokayev will also make statements to the media.

"There will also be an official reception by President Tokayev in honor of the guest from Russia," Peskov pointed out.

He called the joint participation of the presidents in the plenary session of the Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum very important stalemate. The leaders will connect via video conference.

"All this will take place during one day on Thursday, it is a very, very rich program," Peskov concluded.