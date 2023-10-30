Putin to hold meeting this evening on Western attempts to divide Russian society

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a large meeting today at 7:00 p.m. Moscow time (4:00 p.m. GMT) to discuss the West's attempts to divide Russian society following the events in Makhachkala, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Putin plans to hold a large meeting today, tentatively at 7:00 p.m. Moscow time, to discuss the West's attempts to use the events in the Middle East to divide Russian society. A detailed conversation will take place," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov pointed out that the meeting will be held in person. According to him, Putin will make a speech and then, as expected, the meeting will proceed behind closed doors.

The meeting will be attended by the entire leadership of the country: Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Speakers of both houses of parliament Valentina Matviyenko and Vyacheslav Volodin, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov, National Guard Director Viktor Zolotov, Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin and First Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Gorovoy. Peskov pointed out that the list could be adjusted and promised to inform if this happened.

On October 29, mass riots broke out at Makhachkala airport over the arrival of a regular flight from Tel Aviv amid the escalating situation in the Middle East. Several hundred people entered the airport building and the airfield, and were later dispersed by law enforcement officials. According to the latest data, more than 20 people were injured, including police officers, and 60 rioters were detained. Dagestani authorities and religious figures condemned the incident, calling it a provocation.