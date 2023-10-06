Kiev loses over 1,745 troops, 18 tanks in Donetsk area over week — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military lost over 1,745 troops and 18 tanks in the Donetsk area over the week of September 29 - October 6, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continued strengthening its defense near the settlements of Avdeyevka, Maryinka and Toretsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Simultaneously, it attempted to attack in areas near the settlements of Pervomaiskoye, Nevelskoye and Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Over the past week, units of the southern battlegroup repelled 34 Ukrainian army attacks in that direction," the ministry said in a statement.

As a result of combat operations, "the enemy lost over 1,745 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded, 18 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 27 motor vehicles, 13 field artillery guns and a Grad multiple rocket launcher," the ministry specified.

Russian air and missile strikes obliterated three Ukrainian ammunition depots, it said.

Russian forces eliminate over 405 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area over week

Russian forces eliminated over 405 Ukrainian troops, five tanks and other armored vehicles in the Kupyansk area over the week, the ministry reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the western battlegroup repulsed four Ukrainian army counterattacks by their skilled operations. In addition, aircraft and artillery strikes inflicted damage on amassed manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 25th air assault, 14th, 43rd and 92nd mechanized brigades near the settlements of Sinkovka and Timkovka in the Kharkov Region, Novosyolovskoye and Novolyubovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

In all, over the period of September 29 - October 6, the enemy’s losses in the Kupyansk direction amounted to over 405 personnel, five tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 15 motor vehicles and 15 field artillery guns, the ministry reported.

Russian forces wipe out four Ukrainian ammo depots in Kupyansk area over week

Russian forces destroyed four Ukrainian ammunition depots in the Kupyansk area over the week, the ministry reported.

"Four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army were destroyed in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Kupyansk and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

Russian forces repulse 17 Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area over week

Russian forces repulsed 17 Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, killing and wounding over 430 enemy troops and destroying 39 items of equipment over the week, the ministry reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful attempts by forces of the Ukrainian army’s 12th special operations brigade, 63rd and 67th mechanized brigades to regain lost positions in areas near the settlements of Yampolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chervonaya Dibrova and Kuzmino in the Lugansk People’s Republic. Units of the battlegroup Center, aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems repulsed 17 enemy attacks," the ministry said.

The enemy’s losses in the Krasny Liman direction over the week amounted to "over 430 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, 13 armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles and 12 guns," it specified.

Kiev loses 8 tanks, over 755 troops in south Donetsk area in week

The Ukrainian military lost eight tanks and over 755 troops in the south Donetsk area over the week, the ministry reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, Russian units repelled 11 enemy attacks over the week. Aircraft and artillery inflicted damage on amassed Ukrainian manpower and military hardware. The enemy’s losses over the said period amounted to more than 755 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded, eight tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 19 motor vehicles and 11 field artillery guns," the ministry said.

Russian forces repel two Ukrainian counterattacks in Zaporozhye area over week

Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian army counterattacks and gained more advantageous positions in the Zaporozhye area over the week, the ministry reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, Russian troops gained more advantageous frontiers and positions in their active operations and repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized and 71st jaeger brigades near the settlements of Verbovoye and Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

Ukraine’s army loses over 320 troops in Zaporozhye area over week

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Zaporozhye area, killing and wounding over 320 enemy troops and destroying 14 armored vehicles and 25 field guns over the week, the ministry reported.

"The enemy’s losses [in the Zaporozhye direction] amounted to over 320 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded, 14 armored combat vehicles, 20 motor vehicles and 25 field artillery guns," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy 235 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over week

Russian forces destroyed roughly 235 Ukrainian troops and five ammunition depots and neutralized two enemy subversive groups in the Kherson area over the week, the ministry reported.

"In the Kherson direction, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to seize bridgeheads on islands and on the left bank of the Dnieper River. The enemy’s losses amounted to 235 Ukrainian personnel, six field artillery guns and 17 motor vehicles as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the ministry said.

Over this period, Russian forces destroyed five Ukrainian ammunition depots and thwarted the activity of two enemy subversive and reconnaissance groups, it said.

Russian Aerospace Forces, air defenses destroy four Ukrainian warplanes over week

The Russian Aerospace Forces and air defense troops destroyed four Ukrainian warplanes over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces and air defense capabilities shot down Ukrainian Air Force Su-27, Su-25 and MiG-29 planes in areas near the settlements of Soldatskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Sergeyevka and Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Also a Su-25 attack aircraft was destroyed at the Dolgintsevo airfield in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

Russian forces deliver 14 multiple-launch strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian forces delivered 14 multiple-launch strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukrainian military sites over the week, the ministry reported.

"In the period of September 29 - October 6, the Russian Armed Forces delivered 14 multiple-launch strikes by long-range high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities," the ministry said.

The strikes hammered Ukrainian ammunition, missile/artillery armament and equipment depots, workshops of enterprises rolling out armaments and military hardware, deployment sites of Ukrainian troops, nationalists and foreign mercenaries, it said.

"The strikes destroyed the following targets: a workshop for the semi-knocked-down assembly of Punisher and Furia strike and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles, depots storing HIMARS rockets, Storm Shadow and SCALP cruise missiles, and also explosives components for ammunition production," the ministry said.

Russian forces also struck temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian nationalist formations, foreign mercenaries and instructors, it said.

Russian air defenses intercept 39 HIMARS, Olkha, Uragan rockets over week

Russian air defense forces intercepted 39 rockets of the HIMARS, Olkha and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems, four JDAM smart bombs, three HARM and two Neptune missiles over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities intercepted 39 rockets of the HIMARS, Olkha and Uragan rockets, four JDAM guided air bombs, three HARM anti-radiation and two Neptune anti-ship missiles," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian air defense and electronic warfare systems destroyed and suppressed 320 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the week, it said.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian Buk air defense system in DPR

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian Buk surface-to-air missile system in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Strikes by missile troops, artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles destroyed a launcher of the Buk surface-to-air missile system near the settlement of Burlatskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian forces also crippled three Ukrainian P-18 aerial target detection and tracking radar stations near the settlements of Nikanorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Krinichki and Novobogdanovka in the Nikolayev Region, the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 486 Ukrainian warplanes, 250 helicopters, 7,572 unmanned aerial vehicles, 440 surface-to-air missile systems, 12,361 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,161 multiple rocket launchers, 6,666 field artillery guns and mortars and 13,850 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.