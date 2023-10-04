Air defense forces down 19 drones over Russia’s Belgorod Region — governor

BELGOROD, October 4. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces downed 19 unmanned aerial vehicles over Belgorod, as well as the Belgorod and Korocha districts in the small hours on Wednesday, with an office building in Belgorod, and a home and three cars outside of the city being damaged, governor of Russia’s borderline region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, wrote on his page on VKontakte.

"Between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. today, our air defense system was activated over Belgorod and the Belgorod and Korocha districts. According to preliminary data, that was a drone attack. As many as 19 drones have been downed <…>. The damage from fallen debris is currently being assessed," Gladkov reported.

According to him, an office building in Belgorod was damaged, with the windows of a home being broken and three cars being damaged in the village of Shishino. Experts are currently inspecting the area, he added.