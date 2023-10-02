Russian forces strike four Ukrainian army brigades in Kupyansk area over past day

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian forces inflicted damage on four Ukrainian army brigades in the Kupyansk area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the western battlegroup supported by aircraft, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems and heavy flamethrower systems inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 44th and 66th mechanized brigades, 25th air assault brigade and 107th territorial defense brigade," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces struck the Ukrainian troops and military hardware in areas near the settlements of Borovaya in the Kharkov Region, Novoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novosyolovskoye and Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the ministry specified.

Russian forces eliminate 65 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces eliminated roughly 65 Ukrainian troops and two US-made artillery guns in the Kupyansk area over the past day, it said.

"The enemy’s losses in the past 24 hours amounted to 65 Ukrainian personnel, two motor vehicles, a US-made M109 Paladin howitzer and a US-manufactured M777 artillery system," the ministry reported.

Russian forces repulse two Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area over past day

"In the Krasny Liman direction, two attacks by assault groups of the 67th mechanized brigade and the Ukrainian National Guard’s 5th brigade were repulsed as a result of professional actions by units of the battlegroup Center, air strikes, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires in areas near the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova and Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost over 60 troops killed and wounded and two pickup trucks in the Krasny Liman direction over the past 24 hours, it said.

In counter-battery fire, Russian forces destroyed "an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun, a D-20 howitzer and a D-30 howitzer," the ministry reported.

Ukraine’s army suffers 180 casualties in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding roughly 180 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry said.

"The enemy’s casualties in that [Donetsk] direction amounted to 180 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and two Gvozdika motorized artillery systems," the ministry said.

Over the past week, Russian forces repulsed three attacks by Ukrainian assault groups near the settlements of Krasnogorovka, Nevelskoye and Andreyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, it said.

Russian forces repel Ukrainian attack in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repelled an attack by Ukrainian assault groups in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the south Donetsk area, units of the battlegroup East repelled an attack by assault groups of the 128th territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye area. Attack aircraft and artillery inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized and 79th air assault brigades near the settlement of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroyed as many as 30 Ukrainian troops, two pickup trucks, a US-made M777 artillery system and a D-20 howitzer in the south Donetsk direction over the past day, the ministry reported.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in the Zaporozhye area, destroying roughly 35 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry said.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian battlegroup operating jointly with army and attack aircraft inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 47th, 65th, 117th and 118th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Rabotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka and Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region. They eliminated as many as 35 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, including a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, and three pickup trucks," the ministry said.

In counter-battery fire, Russian forces wiped out a Ukrainian Gvozdika motorized artillery system, an M-46 field gun, a D-30 howitzer and a US-made AN/TPQ-48 counter-battery radar in the Zaporozhye direction over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

Russian forces destroy 30 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 30 Ukrainian troops in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry said.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 30 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the ministry said.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian army’s fuel depots at airfield in Dnepropetrovsk Region

Russian forces eliminated Ukrainian fuel and aircraft ammunition depots at an airfield in the Dnepropetrovsk Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Fuel and aircraft ammunition depots of the Ukrainian Air Force were destroyed at the Dolgintsevo airfield in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian forces eliminated a Ukrainian Anklav navigation receiver jamming station near the settlement of Preobrazhenka in the Zaporozhye Region. They also crippled a signal center of the Ukrainian army’s 66th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Petrovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, it said.

Russian air defenses destroy 45 Ukrainian military drones over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted two rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and two tactical missiles and destroyed 45 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense and electronic warfare systems and small arms gunners intercepted two rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and two tactical missiles of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

"In addition, 45 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in areas near the settlements of Ploshchanka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Peski and Betmanovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Verbovoye, Chervonogorovka and Pshenichnoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Tokarevka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops, attack unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 107 areas, it said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 483 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 250 helicopters, 7,359 unmanned aerial vehicles, 439 surface-to-air missile systems, 12,266 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,159 multiple rocket launchers, 6,623 field artillery guns and mortars and 13,700 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.