BELGOROD, September 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled Russia’s Belgorod Region more than 80 times over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

"In the Shebekinksy district, the village of Nizhneye Berezovo-Vtoroye was shelled three times. <…> Two cars were damaged. An airplane-type drone was downed in Batratskaya Dacha. There were no casualties or damage," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian troops fired seven mortar shells at the village of Murom, five at Krasnoye, four at Pankov, three at Sereda, two each at Novaya Tavolzhanka, Terezovka, and Belyanka. "The enemy also dropped four shrapnel munitions from a drone on Belyanka," the governor said.

The Ukrainian forces also fired 15 artillery shells at Naumovka, four at Krasny Khutor, and five at Zhuravlevka. Drones were downed in Blizhenye, Novaya Derevnya, Pushkarnoye, and Maysky.

In the Valuisky district, the village of Dolgoye was shelled from mortars 23 times. In Verigovka, a drone fell and exploded. There were no casualties or damage.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the area between the villages of Terebreno and Staroselye was shelled five times. Two shells landed on the outskirts of Terebreno.