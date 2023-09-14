Putin briefs Security Council meeting on results of talks with North Korean leader Kim

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, among other agenda items, briefed the Russian Security Council at a meeting on Thursday morning on the outcome of his talks the day before with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Certainly, the president shared the details of the interaction he had yesterday with the North Korean leader with the participants in an ad hoc Security Council meeting," Peskov said.

The Russian presidential spokesman described the Putin-Kim summit as an "enormously constructive" meeting. Russia is set to develop further its "mutually advantageous cooperation, based on the principles of mutual respect," with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and other neighboring states.

"This is exactly what [the two leaders] discussed during their talks and later on, as well, at an official luncheon reception," Peskov said. According to him, the ministers and deputy prime ministers who were present at the meeting also contributed to the discussion as they provided the North Korean guest with detailed information about their respective briefs, Peskov added.