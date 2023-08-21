Ukraine fires 44 rounds of ammunition at Russia’s Belgorod Region over day — governor

TASS, August 21. The Ukrainian armed forces fired 44 shells at Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Belgorod Region, three artillery shells were fired at the village of Shchetinovka, and eight artillery shells were fired at the village of Zhuravlevka. Also in Zhuravlevka, the enemy dropped four shrapnel munitions from a drone. Three airplane-type unmanned aerial vehicles were downed in the village of Solomino. There are no casualties or damage in any of the settlements of the district," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Gladkov, in the Valuisky district, five shrapnel munitions were dropped from a drone in the village of Logachevka. In the Volokonovsky district, seven mortar shells were fired on the outskirts of the Stariy settlement. In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the Ukrainian forces shelled the outskirts of the village of Vyazovoye with artillery, with three shells landing there. In all cases, there were no casualties and destruction.

"In the Shebekino district, eight mortar shells were fired at the village of Sereda, three mortar shells were fired at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, three mortar shells at the Pankov settlement and three at the Shebekino automobile checkpoint. There were no casualties or damage in any of the settlements of the district," Gladkov wrote.