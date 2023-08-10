Russian air defenses intercept most HIMARS rockets in Zaporozhye area, says regional head

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shoot down nearly all HIMARS rockets and Storm Shadow cruise missiles fired by the Ukrainian military against populated areas in the Zaporozhye Region, acting Regional Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said in a live broadcast on the Soloviev Live TV Channel on Thursday.

"Air defenses have begun to work [effectively] and we have already grown accustomed to shooting down HIMARS rockets: we previously downed them in the 50/50 proportion from a pack of six or 12 rockets whereas now only just one rocket from the pack or no rocket at all can fly towards us," the acting regional head said.

"We have also learnt to shoot down Storm Shadow missiles. From a pack of four or six missiles, only one out of six missiles approaches us. Two out of six missiles reached the Crimean Bridge. Now, of course, some other armaments will be supplied [to the Kiev regime] but we will also learn to shoot them down," Balitsky assured.