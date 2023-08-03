Russia introduces quotas on Romanian diplomats — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Romania's Charge d'Affaires in the Russian Federation Constantin Ionita was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where a note on the introduction of quotas on the number of Romanian diplomatic staff in Russia was handed to him.

"On August 3, Romania's Charge d'Affaires in the Russian Federation Constantin Ionita was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was handed a note from the ministry on the introduction of quotas on the number of personnel for Romania's diplomatic and consular institutions in Russia as a symmetrical response to the restrictions on the Russian Embassy in Bucharest and the Russian Consulate General in Constanta," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

"Taking into account the consistently pursued unfriendly policy by the Romanian authorities towards the Russian Federation, aimed, among other things, at creating artificial and unjustified obstacles to the functioning of the Russian diplomatic mission and consular mission in Romania, the ministry reserves the right to take additional retaliatory measures in line with the situation that has developed as a result of Bucharest's actions," the Foreign Ministry said.

On June 8, the Romanian Foreign Ministry demanded that the Russian embassy's staff be reduced by more than 50 people within 30 days. The Foreign Ministry said the decision "reflected the current level of bilateral relations" in the context of the special military operation conducted by Russia in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow viewed the demand as a hostile move that would lead to a further degradation of relations. She warned that the Romanian demarche wouldn’t go unanswered.