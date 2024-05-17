Over 90 rounds fired by Ukrainian troops at Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, May 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have fired at least 92 rounds and used 22 drones to shell Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, during the past day, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

According to the governor, more than 30 residential houses and auxiliary structures, as well as several cars were damaged.

Earlier, Gladov reported that two civilians were killed and two more were wounded after a night shelling attack on the settlement of Oktyabrsky near the city of Belgorod, when a shell hit a passenger car. The woman died instantly and her four-year-old son died in hospital. The woman’s husband and the car driver received fragmentation wounds.