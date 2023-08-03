Kremlin says nothing new in Kiev’s admission of key role in Crimean Bridge terror attacks

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Moscow was well aware of Ukraine’s direct involvement in two attacks and explosions at the Crimean Bridge, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on an earlier statement by Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Aleksey Danilov.

"We spoke about it on the first occasion and on the second occasion as well. We had this information and we were aware of it," Peskov told journalists, adding that Danilov’s statement provided yet more proof of Kiev’s involvement in terrorist attacks on the Crimean Bridge.

Danilov acknowledged earlier in the day that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) had been involved in both the first terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge in 2022 and the second attack, which occurred on July 17 of this year, adding that Ukraine has carried out attacks on many facilities.

The first terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge was committed on October 8, 2022, when a truck packed with explosives was blown up on the span. Four people were killed and two spans of the automotive section of the bridge collapsed, while fuel tanker cars caught fire on the parallel railway track.

The second attack occurred in the early hours of July 17, 2023, when Ukrainian surface drones hit the bridge. The blast killed a married couple crossing the span in their car; their teenage daughter was injured. The roadbed was also damaged.